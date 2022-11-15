PTI ‘Azadi March’ reaches Chiniot as marchers continue journey to capital
Web Desk
02:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
PTI ‘Azadi March’ reaches Chiniot as marchers continue journey to capital
Source: Imran Khan/Facebook
Share

LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march has arrived in Chiniot on Tuesday as marchers continue their journey toward the capital in another bid to pressurize the incumbent government for early elections.

The central convoy of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ led by top PTI leaders in Imran Khan’s absence arrived in Chiniot, a city located on the bank of the river Chenab.

The local administration has beefed up the security measures in the city as marchers are set to move to their next destination, Tehsil Chowk. Schools and other educational institutions were closed at 11 am today.

It was reported that local leaders of a leading political party, Syed Zulfiqar Ali and Ms. Salim Bibi, will host a luncheon for marchers, who will move to Adda Ahmed Nagar and Nawab Chowk before the evening.

DC Chiniot also urged marchers to change the route of the caravan as they planned to march outside the residences of several political rivals, which could spark clashes.

New footage shows bullet wounds Imran Khan ... 05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – Doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital conducted a medical examination of Pakistan ...

On Monday, PTI’s long march moved via Jaranwala tehsil where party chief Imran Khan addressed the marchers remotely through a video link.

More From This Category
CM Pervaiz Elahi appoints Prof Dr Sumaira Rehman ...
03:36 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan's sons jet to London today after ...
01:43 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Pakistan abstains on UNGA vote demanding Russia ...
12:52 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif contracts Covid-19 ...
12:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan ...
10:48 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
IDEAS 2022: Pakistan’s largest defense ...
09:51 AM | 15 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Shehbaz Sharif forms committee to review ban on 'Joyland'
02:55 PM | 15 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr