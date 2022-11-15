PTI ‘Azadi March’ reaches Chiniot as marchers continue journey to capital
LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march has arrived in Chiniot on Tuesday as marchers continue their journey toward the capital in another bid to pressurize the incumbent government for early elections.
The central convoy of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ led by top PTI leaders in Imran Khan’s absence arrived in Chiniot, a city located on the bank of the river Chenab.
The local administration has beefed up the security measures in the city as marchers are set to move to their next destination, Tehsil Chowk. Schools and other educational institutions were closed at 11 am today.
It was reported that local leaders of a leading political party, Syed Zulfiqar Ali and Ms. Salim Bibi, will host a luncheon for marchers, who will move to Adda Ahmed Nagar and Nawab Chowk before the evening.
DC Chiniot also urged marchers to change the route of the caravan as they planned to march outside the residences of several political rivals, which could spark clashes.
On Monday, PTI’s long march moved via Jaranwala tehsil where party chief Imran Khan addressed the marchers remotely through a video link.
