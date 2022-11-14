New footage shows bullet wounds Imran Khan received in Wazirabad attack
LAHORE – Doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital conducted a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore at his residence in Zaman Park.
The footage of his injuries, which has been released for the first time since the incident that took place on November 3, shows the PTI chief has three wounds on his right leg. He also has two wounds on the thigh and one wound near the knee.
Taking to the Twitter, PTI Lahore chapter shared the footage to the public.
عمران خان کو لگی گولیوں کے زخم کے نشان کی فوٹیج منظر عام پر آ گئی۔ اللہ تعالیٰ کپتان کو جلد صحت یابی عطا فرمائے pic.twitter.com/cjsHBK037h— PTI Lahore (@PTIOfficialLHR) November 14, 2022
After examining the wounds, the doctors applied a new bandage. The doctors will continue his medical examination in the coming days as well. The wounds are deep and have not healed yet.
