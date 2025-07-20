Congress corners Modi as Trump’s Jet downing statement sparks new debate

NEW DELHI – Congress party cornored Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue public statement after US President Donald Trump’s claim that five fighter jets were downed during recent Pak-India military flare-up.

The controversy started after President Trump, speaking at a White House dinner attended by Republican lawmakers, said “Planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually,” referring to the cross-border tensions between arch-rival nations. However, he did not specify which side lost aircraft.

Taking to social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned PM. “Modi ji, what is truth about the five jets? The nation demands to know!” he posted on social media, asking for transparency from opposition benches.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also pushed PM Modi to speak directly to Parliament after global embarrassment.

The military confrontation between Pakistan and India was triggered by deadly attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. New Delhi falsely accused Pakistan of orchestrating the assault, leading to retaliatory airstrikes. Pakistan responded with robust aerial operations, claiming to have shot down six Indian jets during the exchange.

Later, US President Trump announced ceasefire on social media, repeatedly taking credit for defusing the situation.