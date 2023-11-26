Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda steal spotlight with electric performance at The Archies event

Gen Z of Bollywood is keeping the spirit alive with their electric performance and energy! The star kids, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who made their Bollywood debut with The Archies, made headlines for their undeniable chemistry at a recent promotional event for their debut venture.

Daughter of Bollywood's Badshaah, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana will follow into her father's footsteps and is ready to take on the acting world. Nanda, on the other hand, hails from the influential B-Town family of Bachchans, and ventured into the acting business.

Both the star kids will feature in The Archies along with other star kids, including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and more. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

The Khan-Nanda duo were performing a dance number at a recent promotional event where they showcased their talent and charisma. Khan looked elegant in a knee length frock while Nanda aced a casual look. The starlets amazed the audience with their incredible moves as they danced on the stage.

This isn't the first time Khan and Nanda made headlines for their undeniable chemistry. While rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while, a source from the sets of director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies confirmed that actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are in a relationship, reported Hindustan Times.

Suhana accompanied Agastya to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, the latter’s extended paternal side. “Agastya introduced Suhana to all the family members as his partner,” the source added.

“They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022,” the source said, adding that Agastya’s mum, Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

