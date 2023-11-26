First look of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed through leaked photos

More information regarding Samsung's next flagship phones is emerging as January 17, the anticipated release date of the Galaxy S24 series, draws near.
A new leak provides a glimpse of the allegedly Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a sophisticated silver hue. It looks a lot like outgoing Galaxy S23 Ultra, however it has a slightly different back and flat screen.
Anticipated to keep the same camera arrangement as its predecessor, the S24 Ultra is supposed to be enclosed in a unique metal ring. The rumoured titanium frame, which is expected to replace the S23 series' Armour Aluminium shell and resemble the forthcoming iPhone 15 series, is a major upgrade.
A power button, volume rocker, and antenna lines on a slightly curved metal frame are all located on the right side of the phone. When examined more closely, the phone's boxy shape is preserved by the presence of a S Pen slot at the bottom and a SIM card port on the right side.
Samsung is preparing for the formal launch of the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at a special event in San Jose, California. Pre-orders are anticipated to begin after the event, with first shipments probably arriving a week later.
In certain places, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with generative AI capabilities, while in other nations, the Exynos 2400 processor would be included.
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.