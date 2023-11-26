First look of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed through leaked photos

More information regarding Samsung's next flagship phones is emerging as January 17, the anticipated release date of the Galaxy S24 series, draws near.

A new leak provides a glimpse of the allegedly Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a sophisticated silver hue. It looks a lot like outgoing Galaxy S23 Ultra, however it has a slightly different back and flat screen.

Anticipated to keep the same camera arrangement as its predecessor, the S24 Ultra is supposed to be enclosed in a unique metal ring. The rumoured titanium frame, which is expected to replace the S23 series' Armour Aluminium shell and resemble the forthcoming iPhone 15 series, is a major upgrade.

A power button, volume rocker, and antenna lines on a slightly curved metal frame are all located on the right side of the phone. When examined more closely, the phone's boxy shape is preserved by the presence of a S Pen slot at the bottom and a SIM card port on the right side.

Samsung is preparing for the formal launch of the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at a special event in San Jose, California. Pre-orders are anticipated to begin after the event, with first shipments probably arriving a week later.

In certain places, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with generative AI capabilities, while in other nations, the Exynos 2400 processor would be included.