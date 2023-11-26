Search

Technology

First look of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed through leaked photos

Web Desk
08:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
First look of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed through leaked photos
Source: Twitter (@DavidMa05368498)

More information regarding Samsung's next flagship phones is emerging as January 17, the anticipated release date of the Galaxy S24 series, draws near.

A new leak provides a glimpse of the allegedly Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a sophisticated silver hue. It looks a lot like outgoing Galaxy S23 Ultra, however it has a slightly different back and flat screen.

Anticipated to keep the same camera arrangement as its predecessor, the S24 Ultra is supposed to be enclosed in a unique metal ring. The rumoured titanium frame, which is expected to replace the S23 series' Armour Aluminium shell and resemble the forthcoming iPhone 15 series, is a major upgrade.

A power button, volume rocker, and antenna lines on a slightly curved metal frame are all located on the right side of the phone. When examined more closely, the phone's boxy shape is preserved by the presence of a S Pen slot at the bottom and a SIM card port on the right side.

Samsung is preparing for the formal launch of the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at a special event in San Jose, California. Pre-orders are anticipated to begin after the event, with first shipments probably arriving a week later.

In certain places, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with generative AI capabilities, while in other nations, the Exynos 2400 processor would be included.

First Samsung smartphone assembled in Pakistan launched

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

05:48 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Emirates world’s first airline to operate A380 demonstration flight ...

04:22 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

A closer look at vivo V29e 5G's camera and design

06:27 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

realme C51 price and launch date in Pakistan revealed

10:27 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Camera specs leaked ahead of iPhone 15 launch

05:03 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

India launches first mission to Sun after successful lunar landing

10:56 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Full iPhone 15 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of anticipated ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

First look of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed through leaked photos

Horoscope

09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan, check out the gold rates – November 26, 2023

Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 November 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: