Wahaj Ali draws ire over new bold photoshoot with local model

Pakistani star Wahaj Ali’s latest fashion photoshoot is a treat for sore eyes and has been creating waves on social media.

From acting to modeling, Tere Bin famed star has made millions swoon. Wahaj has again something in the store for his fans as he paired up with a model and flaunted aesthetic flamboyance and panache.

As the glimpses from the photoshoot went viral, it garnered a withering reaction from social media users. The pictures and videos shared by a local brand show him posing bluntly with a female model.

Wahaj Ali graced in formals with front buttons opening as he stands next to the model who is posing sensually in the middle of open doors. The other snaps show Wahaj Ali with a cigarette.

Here's how people reacted to the development:

The actor garnered huge praise for his spectacular performance in the TV serial ‘Tery Bin’ as the project awarded him more work with great success in the industry.