Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style

Noor Fatima
11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style
Source: Hina Durrani (Instagram)
Share

Noor Jehan, aka Malika-e Taranum, has always been a powerhouse in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Internationally praised for her wide range of vocals and contribution to both Indian and Pakistani cinema and playback singing, the late Madam Noor Jehan made a name for herself that is sure to live for centuries. Noor Jehans' silk sarees and choker style became a staple. Women from all around the world copied her style and so did her own daughter, Hina Durrani.

Durrani, born to Noor Jehan and Ejaz Durrani, shared an Instagram post paying tribute to her late mother. She dolled up in a silk banarsi saree and blouse to twirl and promote the late singer's granddaughter and her own, Natasha Ali Lakhani's brand.

Ayeza Khan recreates Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic ... 01:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Ayeza Khan's stunning glam looks of the popular fashionistas for her drama ...

Both mother and daughter paid homage to Noor Jehan.

Hina Durrani remembers her mother in multiple ways, this instance being one of them. The late singer had 5 children from two different marriages both resulting in divorce.

This Pakistani makeup artist's flawless ... 04:11 PM | 13 Nov, 2019

LAHORE- Pakistani makeup artist Shoaib Khan can transform himself into just about anyone. From Maleficent to ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video
07:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
India's most popular Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to air ...
11:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close ...
10:23 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan launch their ...
07:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video on Usman ...
06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style
11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr