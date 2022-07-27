Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style
Share
Noor Jehan, aka Malika-e Taranum, has always been a powerhouse in the Pakistani showbiz industry.
Internationally praised for her wide range of vocals and contribution to both Indian and Pakistani cinema and playback singing, the late Madam Noor Jehan made a name for herself that is sure to live for centuries. Noor Jehans' silk sarees and choker style became a staple. Women from all around the world copied her style and so did her own daughter, Hina Durrani.
Durrani, born to Noor Jehan and Ejaz Durrani, shared an Instagram post paying tribute to her late mother. She dolled up in a silk banarsi saree and blouse to twirl and promote the late singer's granddaughter and her own, Natasha Ali Lakhani's brand.
Ayeza Khan recreates Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic ... 01:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Ayeza Khan's stunning glam looks of the popular fashionistas for her drama ...
Both mother and daughter paid homage to Noor Jehan.
View this post on Instagram
Hina Durrani remembers her mother in multiple ways, this instance being one of them. The late singer had 5 children from two different marriages both resulting in divorce.
This Pakistani makeup artist's flawless ... 04:11 PM | 13 Nov, 2019
LAHORE- Pakistani makeup artist Shoaib Khan can transform himself into just about anyone. From Maleficent to ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor ...11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat shares cinderella story about her shoes11:22 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
- TTP thanks Pakistani delegation for Afghanistan visit but ‘is not ...10:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022