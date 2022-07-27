Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style

Noor Jehan, aka Malika-e Taranum, has always been a powerhouse in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Internationally praised for her wide range of vocals and contribution to both Indian and Pakistani cinema and playback singing, the late Madam Noor Jehan made a name for herself that is sure to live for centuries. Noor Jehans' silk sarees and choker style became a staple. Women from all around the world copied her style and so did her own daughter, Hina Durrani.

Durrani, born to Noor Jehan and Ejaz Durrani, shared an Instagram post paying tribute to her late mother. She dolled up in a silk banarsi saree and blouse to twirl and promote the late singer's granddaughter and her own, Natasha Ali Lakhani's brand.

Both mother and daughter paid homage to Noor Jehan.

Hina Durrani remembers her mother in multiple ways, this instance being one of them. The late singer had 5 children from two different marriages both resulting in divorce.