Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 July 2022
08:15 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 149,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,699 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,224.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Karachi
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Quetta
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Attock
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Multan
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 149,700
|PKR 1,620
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports 761 new Covid cases, eight deaths in 24 hours09:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto attends SCO moot in Tashkent today08:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 July 202208:15 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Faiza Gillani documents his Bali trip, gives major vacation goals11:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hina Durrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style
11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video07:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- India's most popular Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to air once again11:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close friends10:23 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022