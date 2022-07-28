Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 July 2022

08:15 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 July 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 149,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,699 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,224.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Karachi PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Islamabad PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Peshawar PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Quetta PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Sialkot PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Attock PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Gujranwala PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Jehlum PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Multan PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Bahawalpur PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Gujrat PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Nawabshah PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Chakwal PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Hyderabad PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Nowshehra PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Sargodha PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Faisalabad PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620
Mirpur PKR 149,700 PKR 1,620

