JIT ordered to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

MANSEHRA – An anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad has instructed the joint investigation team to provide a comprehensive report and an eyewitness by April 27th in a case relating to allegations of blasphemy against a Chinese national.

The suspect was unable to appear before the court due to security concerns after being taken into custody by police in Upper Kohistan following accusations of blasphemy. The court ordered the JIT to take the statement of the primary witness, Yasir Ali, and submit the report with witnesses and the Chinese national.

The accused's legal team, including Advocates Atif Ali Jadoon, Mohammad Arif Masud, and the deputy public prosecutor, appeared in court, as did members of the Ulema jirga.

The case was registered under sections 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, with the FIR stating that the suspect had made "sacrilegious remarks" while workers and their interpreters were seeking a break for prayer.