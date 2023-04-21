Search

Pakistan

JIT ordered to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

11:06 AM | 21 Apr, 2023
JIT ordered to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case
Source: Twitter

MANSEHRA – An anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad has instructed the joint investigation team to provide a comprehensive report and an eyewitness by April 27th in a case relating to allegations of blasphemy against a Chinese national. 

The suspect was unable to appear before the court due to security concerns after being taken into custody by police in Upper Kohistan following accusations of blasphemy. The court ordered the JIT to take the statement of the primary witness, Yasir Ali, and submit the report with witnesses and the Chinese national. 

The accused's legal team, including Advocates Atif Ali Jadoon, Mohammad Arif Masud, and the deputy public prosecutor, appeared in court, as did members of the Ulema jirga. 

The case was registered under sections 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, with the FIR stating that the suspect had made "sacrilegious remarks" while workers and their interpreters were seeking a break for prayer.

Chinese engineer denies blasphemy, sent to jail in Pakistan

Pakistan

PTI’s Ali Zaidi walks out of Karachi jail after bail in fraud case

09:49 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Accountability court barred from action against ex-NAB chief Javed Iqbal in Tayyaba Gul case

07:55 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Chinese engineer denies blasphemy, sent to jail in Pakistan

04:40 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

National Assembly denies funds to ECP for Punjab polls

08:04 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Chinese national accused of blasphemy, detained in Dasu

03:48 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jafar files appeal against death sentence in Supreme Court

04:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab polls: Ruling coalition holds back tickets despite passing ...

11:30 AM | 21 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 21, 2023

08:32 AM | 21 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.5 290
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: