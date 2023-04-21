Punjab polls: Ruling coalition holds back tickets despite passing deadline

Despite the deadline, all leading political parties from the ruling alliance in Punjab withheld the submission of party tickets to candidates for the court-ordered elections on May 14.
The only leading political party from the opposition, the PTI, issued tickets to their 297 candidates. The ruling parties opposed separate elections in Punjab and K-P and decided not to issue tickets. The PML-N and PPP candidates were waiting for any word from the party, but no tickets were issued.
The ECP extended the time for the submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols until midnight on Thursday. The commission advised political parties to ensure the handing over of tickets to their candidates by the mentioned time to complete the process of allotment of electoral symbols as per schedule.
A PML-Q insider suggested that something bigger was at play, and the non-issuance of tickets would give the ECP an opportunity to argue before the Supreme Court for the delay of the polls.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released its list of ticket holders for the upcoming Punjab elections and has formed a committee to address objections. The candidates are required to submit their tickets to relevant returning officers.
To resolve issues surrounding the distribution of tickets, a four-member committee, comprising Musaddiq Abbasi, Ejaz Chaudhary, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Awon Abbas, has been established to consider appeals.
It is worth noting that the Supreme Court ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and directed the federal government to provide funds and security. However, the court's directives were not implemented due to concerns over terrorism and a lack of funding.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
