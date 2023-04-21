Punjab polls: Ruling coalition holds back tickets despite passing deadline

Despite the deadline, all leading political parties from the ruling alliance in Punjab withheld the submission of party tickets to candidates for the court-ordered elections on May 14.

The only leading political party from the opposition, the PTI, issued tickets to their 297 candidates. The ruling parties opposed separate elections in Punjab and K-P and decided not to issue tickets. The PML-N and PPP candidates were waiting for any word from the party, but no tickets were issued.

The ECP extended the time for the submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols until midnight on Thursday. The commission advised political parties to ensure the handing over of tickets to their candidates by the mentioned time to complete the process of allotment of electoral symbols as per schedule.

A PML-Q insider suggested that something bigger was at play, and the non-issuance of tickets would give the ECP an opportunity to argue before the Supreme Court for the delay of the polls.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released its list of ticket holders for the upcoming Punjab elections and has formed a committee to address objections. The candidates are required to submit their tickets to relevant returning officers.

To resolve issues surrounding the distribution of tickets, a four-member committee, comprising Musaddiq Abbasi, Ejaz Chaudhary, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Awon Abbas, has been established to consider appeals.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and directed the federal government to provide funds and security. However, the court's directives were not implemented due to concerns over terrorism and a lack of funding.