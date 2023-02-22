Search

Suicide bomber, facilitators arrested in North Waziristan

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 22 Feb, 2023
Suicide bomber, facilitators arrested in North Waziristan
PESHAWAR – Security forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa detained would-be suicide bombers and facilitators planning to target forces in North Waziristan.

Reports in local media said some of the militants were students at local seminaries in Karak, Hangu, Kurram, and Tal.

A recent report revealed that security forces gunned down as many as 142 terrorists in the last three months. Nearly 7,000 operations were carried out across Pakistan and foiled several terror incidents.

The recent development comes as Tehreek e Taliban warned of more attacks against Pakistani security forces, a week after militants stormed a police compound in Karachi.

