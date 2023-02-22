Indian FM Jaishankar says ties with Pakistan not relevant in current circumstances

NEW DELHI – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar refrained to show any goodwill gesture when asked about the Pakistan-India relationship.

In a recent interview with Indian news agency, the ruling BJP leader said Pakistan’s future will be mainly determined by its own actions and choices, suggesting that it all depends on the neighboring country to find a way out of its economic crisis.

He said New Delhi’s relationship is not at the point where it can be relevant directly to the process, adding Pakistan will have to find its own way out of its financial crisis.

Drawing a comparison with Sri Lanka, Jaishankar called it a very different relationship. With the Island nation, there is a lot of goodwill in this country, mentioning several factors like neighbors’ concerns. However, that is not the case with Pakistan, he opined.

Jaishankar said the South Asian nation holds good relationships with major global powers except China, as he accused Beijing of violating border management.

He made the remarks as arch-rival Pakistan is making desperate efforts to get help from friendly countries and global lenders to avert bankruptcy.