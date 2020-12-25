Man raped six minors in a month in Pattoki

KASUR – Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in raping six girls age between 10 to 12 in Pattoki, a city in the province of Punjab.

Public and relatives of the victims also staged protest on a main road in Pattoki against the raping incidents, demanding stern action against the suspect.

Protesters claimed that the accused man used to lure the girls and take them to deserted place where he raped them.

They also accused police of not registering the cases of the incidents. They claimed that police have registered only two cases instead of six.

DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar said that police arrested the suspect after his identification from a CCTV footage.

He claimed that most of protesters earlier claimed the innocence of the nabbed accused adding that no one was ready to register a complaint against the suspect.