Christmas wishes from Pakistani celebs

Christians across Pakistan are celebrating the Christmas in full swing albeit in a slightly different way with the ongoing pandemic.

The spirits of the holiday are high despite the fact that the celebrations have dimmed down a little.

Christmas trees, fairy lights and Santa caps dotted cities across Pakistan as Christmas festivities kicked off on Sunday. People thronged malls in pursuit of clothes and gifts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the Christian community in Pakistan a happy Christmas:

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2020

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs," he wrote on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Our celebrities also wished their fans and celebrated Christmas!

The Meray Pass Tum Ho sensation Adnan Siddiqui took to his Twitter handle wishing all Christian brothers and sisters a happy Christmas:

It’s the season to be jolly and spend time with your loved ones. To all my Christian brothers and sisters may this Christmas bring you cheer, joy and lot of blessings. #MerryXmas and stay safe.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4idAXEodvP — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) December 25, 2020

The Sabaat starlet also took to her Instagram as she wished everyone a Merry Christmas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mawra hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Armeena Khan posted a picture of her alongside a Christmas tree as she sent her wishes.

"Happy Christmas to everyone celebrating everywhere especially to the Pakistani Christian community," Khan said.

Happy Christmas to everyone celebrating everywhere especially to the Pakistani Christian Community. 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/v4SS0Yd8Pz — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) December 24, 2020

The acting powerhouse Sajal Ahad Mir also posted a beautiful Christmas tree on her Instagram stories:

Actors Bilal Ashraf also wished a happy Christmas to those celebrating. "Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas," said Ashraf. "Merry Christmas to

Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/X8ExfB3EGY — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) December 25, 2020

The celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui also posted cute portraits at this festive occasion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)