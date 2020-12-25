Christmas wishes from Pakistani celebs
09:16 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Christmas wishes from Pakistani celebs
Christians across Pakistan are celebrating the Christmas in full swing albeit in a slightly different way with the ongoing pandemic.

The spirits of the holiday are high despite the fact that the celebrations have dimmed down a little.

Christmas trees, fairy lights and Santa caps dotted cities across Pakistan as Christmas festivities kicked off on Sunday. People thronged malls in pursuit of clothes and gifts. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the Christian community in Pakistan a happy Christmas:

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs," he wrote on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Our celebrities also wished their fans and celebrated Christmas!

The Meray Pass Tum Ho sensation Adnan Siddiqui took to his Twitter handle wishing all Christian brothers and sisters a happy Christmas:

The Sabaat starlet also took to her Instagram as she wished everyone a Merry Christmas:

 Armeena Khan posted a picture of her alongside a Christmas tree as she sent her wishes.

"Happy Christmas to everyone celebrating everywhere especially to the Pakistani Christian community," Khan said.

The acting powerhouse Sajal Ahad Mir also posted a beautiful Christmas tree on her Instagram stories:

Actors Bilal Ashraf also wished a happy Christmas to those celebrating. "Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas," said Ashraf. "Merry Christmas to

The celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui also posted cute portraits at this festive occasion:

Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 infection
10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

