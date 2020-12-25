Social media finds Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's doppelgangers at Fiza Khawar's wedding
Fiza Khawar, the younger sister of Naimal Khawar, got married lately, and social media users have been raving about the lavish affair ever since the clicks from the celebration have gone viral.
Dolled up in an ivory ensemble on her Baarat, Fiza looked stunning in her bridal attire. Interestingly, the audience claim that Fiza Khawar is a doppelganger of Madhuri Dixit, with many users commenting on her resemblance with the Bollywood actor.
Who need to have Madhoori and Katrina when you have Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister-in-law (Fiza Khawar) and sister (Fazeela Abbasi)✨ 😍 pic.twitter.com/XVwtdffaVl— Muhammad Taha (@iTahaAnsari) December 25, 2020
On the other hand, Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi was also spotted at the event. Netizens were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between her and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.
Dr Fazeela is a beauty with brains as she is a renowned skin specialist, practising dermatology in Islamabad and Dubai since 2003.
Am I the only who thinks that Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Fazeela Abbasi looks like Katrina Kaif 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OnOJmEdn9M— Ambreen (@Ambreenriaz_) December 23, 2020
