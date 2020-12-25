Social media finds Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's doppelgangers at Fiza Khawar's wedding
Web Desk
08:56 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Social media finds Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's doppelgangers at Fiza Khawar's wedding
Share

Fiza Khawar, the younger sister of Naimal Khawar, got married lately, and social media users have been raving about the lavish affair ever since the clicks from the celebration have gone viral.

Dolled up in an ivory ensemble on her Baarat, Fiza looked stunning in her bridal attire. Interestingly, the audience claim that Fiza Khawar is a doppelganger of Madhuri Dixit, with many users commenting on her resemblance with the Bollywood actor.

On the other hand, Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi was also spotted at the event. Netizens were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between her and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

Dr Fazeela is a beauty with brains as she is a renowned skin specialist, practising dermatology in Islamabad and Dubai since 2003.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza ... 05:17 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

Naimal Khawar's sister Fiza Khawar's wedding celebrations have been in full swing, and fans eagerly await the clicks. ...

More From This Category
Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 ...
10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Dunk-ed: Fahad Mustafa faces backlash over new ...
12:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Pakistani celebs who left the world in 2020
06:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Christmas wishes from Pakistani celebs
09:16 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya ...
07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
#The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from ...
06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 infection
10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr