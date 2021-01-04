Zara Abid posthumously awarded Best Model at Lux Style Awards 2020
The 19th Lux Style Awards was a virtual extravaganza this year. Hosted by the dynamic duo of Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt, the night was an entertaining one.
Zara Abid was declared as the winner for the 'Best Model' category. Previously, she had been nominated in the category for four years in a row, and is the only model to be receiving the award after her demise.
A huge loss to the fashion industry, the 28-year-old model was praised for outspoken personality, as her confidence and style broke stereotypes about the beauty standards created by the society.
Abid becomes the first Pakistani model to receive a posthumous award seven months after her untimely demise, which was received by her mother and brother Daniyal Abid.
Former supermodel Frieha Altaf also revealed in her interview with BBC Asian Network how the late model struggled with discrimination regarding dark-skinned in the industry.
Zara Abid was one of the passengers on the ill-fated PIA flight PK 8303, that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, back in May last year.
