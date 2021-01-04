PAKvNZ – Kiwis 286 for 3 at stumps
WELLINGTON – New Zealand were 286/3 at stumps on the second day of second and final cricket Test match, against Pakistan at Christchurch on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan in their first innings were all out at 297.
In the first cricket test of Mount Maunganui, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs on Wednesday.
New Zealand led the series 1-0.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was ruled of the second Test against New Zealand due to pain in his thumb. Babar fractured his right thumb during a net session last month and missed the first Test in Mount Maunganui as well as the preceding T20 series.
Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Pakistan side in Babar’s absence.
Squads
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah
