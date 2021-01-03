Team Pakistan spends time with Christchurch attack victim families (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:47 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Team Pakistan spends time with Christchurch attack victim families (VIDEO)
Share

CHRISTCHURCH – The Pakistan cricket team spent Saturday afternoon with the families of the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack at Hagley Oval.

The Green Shirts are in New Zealand for a Test series with the Kiwis. 

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players can be seen chatting and exchanging gifts with the victims of the attack at the stadium. 

"I know that we did not go through the situation that you people did, but we do understand the pain that you feel," batting coach Younis Khan told the families. 

"We share in your sorrow," the batting coach added.

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq also addressed the people. 

A woman family member of the victim(s) thanked the team for their prayers and time. 

PAKvNZ: Six Pakistani cricketers test positive ... 11:41 AM | 26 Nov, 2020

CHRISTCHURCH - Six touring Pakistan cricketers were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said New Zealand Cricket ...

In March 2019, more than 50 people were gunned down by 28-year-old right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant when he attacked two mosques in Christchurch, the Al Noor Mosque and another in the suburb of Linwood. 

Tarrant, in August 2020, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. This was the first time such a sentence had been handed down in the country.

Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life ... 10:27 AM | 27 Aug, 2020

CHRISTCHURCH - The Christchurch shooter who in 2019 killed 51 people in deadliest attacks on two New Zealand mosques, ...

More From This Category
Usama Satti – PTI mourns party worker killed by ...
07:03 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Seek immediate release of Kashmir's Asiya ...
06:30 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army shoots 16th Indian spy quadcopter ...
03:55 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Five Indian players in isolation after Melbourne ...
04:38 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
PAKvNZ: Kiwis dismiss Shaheens for 297 as Azhar ...
03:00 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Osama Satti - JIT to probe Islamabad student’s ...
01:41 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung shoots down rumors of divorce with husband
10:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr