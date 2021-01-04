Ayeza Khan reveals her secret to fit physique

2020 had been a great year for Ayeza Khan as she achieved many milestones in her acting career. The 29-year-old star is very health conscious, and proves that celebrities and carbs can never be synonymous.

Welcoming the New Year, she shared her new year resolution on Instagram - talking about fitness. The actress also revealed how she planned on sliming up a few inches without having to quit on her favourite foods.

Sharing a portrait of herself in a picnic set-up smiling beautifully, Khan revealed that losing weight is no more a tedious task. Having a balanced diet rather than opting for boring diets is the secret towards gaining your dream weight.

"FITNESS TALK

Also my new year resolution ⚡️

Starting my weight loss journey with @tsk_diet was the best decision I made lately. And the reason for that is she has the most amazing range of recipes and dishes that never let you get bored on a diet and this was my main concern as I cannot do boring diets."

Promising to start a healthy diet, she wrote, "I’m on my way to reduce some extra pounds without depriving myself on energy and giving up on my favourite foods and that’s my main resolution of 2021."

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star concluded her caption with asking her Instagram family about their new year resolutions, "What is yours?"

