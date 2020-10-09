Ayeza Khan in hot water for endorsing whitening cream

Our society has always equated fair skin as beautiful, something to strive and attain for, while darker skin has always been degraded and shamed.

Being dusky has always been a big no no in the sub-continent. The obsession with fairness is widespread across South Asia and every third commercial on TV provokes the desi viewer to feel more uncomfortable in his or her skin tone.

Advertisements for whitening or skin brightening products silently breed low self-esteem in large batches.

While the “gora craze” plagues our society in general, celebs should know better than to endorse fairness creams.

Recently, Ayeza Khan starred in a Faiza Beauty Cream ad and received criticism on her choice to do so.

And ever since the ad has come out, a lot of fans have called out the ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ star for promoting a whitening solution:

Ayeza Khan inFaiza Beauty Creme Ad 🤮. A good way of teaching young girls that they can't gain AITEMAAD and can't be successful in life if they have a dark skin colour. When will this society grow up?!? #AyezaKhan #FaizaBeautyCream — ربیعہ🇵🇰 (@rabeayaarbskro) October 7, 2020

@Ayezakhan_ak You literally promote anything don’t you for the sake of afew bucks 🤢🤢 #ayezakhan #faizabeautycream — naz (@naz57556330) October 7, 2020

Just saw #Ayezakhan is now the brand ambassador of #FaizaBeautyCream 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐

Iss stage p? Matlab q?? Ek ad ko to Ayeza mana kr hi skti thi in between 12 brand endorsements in a month....



This is 2020....lekin beauty cream.. HD glow etc se Asian ppl kab bahir niklenge 😔😔 — 🏏💙🏏 (@bushrareal202) October 6, 2020

Whattt the heeelllll Ayeza khan did a faiza beauty cream ad I mean wow now sue her if you ever see her saying Black lives matter when she can do everything for money shame on her she just slapped on the face of girls with dull skin including me keep going shi ja ri ho #Ayezakhan — Arrrreeeeeejjjjjjj 🥀 (@NadeediAreej) October 7, 2020

#AyezaKhan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan today yet she chose to do the Faiza Beauty Cream ad? Has she been living under a rock? After all the progress we’ve made to challenge negative views about skin colour this year alone!? Tone deaf much. — Jawairia Rants (@its_jawairia) October 9, 2020

