Pakistan Hockey Federation stands dissolved

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Hockey Federation has been dissolved, according to PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, who also stated that all officials, including the secretary, have been left their positions.

In the conference meeting on August 31, all PHF members would be required to take vote of confidence, according to Khokhar.

This decision was made during the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) meeting on August 16.

It was previously reported that the state-owned Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was suspended with immediate effect at the instructions of outgoing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, dealing yet another severe blow to an already struggling PHF.

On the direction of the Prime Minister's Office, a notification of suspension was issued.

The notification states that the sports board should oversee the examination of clubs around the nation.

The notification further stated that the PSB-supervised PHF election process should be finished as quickly as feasible in a transparent manner.

The letter noted that all operations, with the exception of camp and team management for the Asian Games, have been put on hold while the selection committee is still in operation.