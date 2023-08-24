Search

Suzuki Alto installment plan August 2023 update

10:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – Suzuki Alto is one of the most selling models in Pakistan, having a healthy share due to its economic price and fuel efficiency.  

It was first rolled out in Pakistan in 1979 and has undergone several facelifts since then. The Japanese automaker unveiled the ninth-generation model in 2021 with boxier design, new engine options and modern features. 

All new Alto 660cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides you with the power, reliability, fuel economy and control you need.

Suzuki Alto models in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto is available in four variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS. The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The Suzuki Alto’s VX model is available at Rs2,251,000, while the Alto VXR’s latest price stands at Rs2,612,000.

Similarly, Alto VXR AGS is available at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Installment Plan

Suzuki Pakistan offers an easy installment plan to its customers. It is available in three loan categories – Leasing, Financing and Islamic – with different mode of finance. 

Using the installment calculator available on Pak Suzuki’s official website, we have collected details for Alto VXR, the most running variant, opting financing loan category with conventional mode of Bank Al-Falah. Following the five-year plan with 30 percent down payment. 

