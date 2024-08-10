Search

When will Arshad Nadeem return to Pakistan?

10:26 AM | 10 Aug, 2024
When will Arshad Nadeem return to Pakistan?

LAHORE – After securing a gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is set to return to his hometown in the early hours of Sunday.

During the thrilling final, Nadeem made history by setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, ending Pakistan’s 40-year wait for a gold medal.

The 27-year-old athlete is expected to arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at around 1 am on Sunday.

In Nadeem’s hometown of Mian Channu, excitement is building as the community prepares to celebrate his monumental victory.

Khanewal’s deputy commissioner reflected on the significance of this accomplishment, saying, “Arshad Nadeem’s achievement is monumental. He has made Pakistan proud in Paris.”

Nadeem will be accompanied on his journey back to Lahore by his coach Salman Butt and Muhammad Akram Sahi, the Chairman of South Asian Athletics.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan and the Sports Board of Punjab are organising a grand reception to honour the national hero.

When will Arshad Nadeem return to Pakistan?

