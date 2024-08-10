When will Arshad Nadeem return to Pakistan?

LAHORE – After securing a gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is set to return to his hometown in the early hours of Sunday.
During the thrilling final, Nadeem made history by setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, ending Pakistan’s 40-year wait for a gold medal.
The 27-year-old athlete is expected to arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at around 1 am on Sunday.
In Nadeem’s hometown of Mian Channu, excitement is building as the community prepares to celebrate his monumental victory.
Khanewal’s deputy commissioner reflected on the significance of this accomplishment, saying, “Arshad Nadeem’s achievement is monumental. He has made Pakistan proud in Paris.”
Nadeem will be accompanied on his journey back to Lahore by his coach Salman Butt and Muhammad Akram Sahi, the Chairman of South Asian Athletics.
The Athletics Federation of Pakistan and the Sports Board of Punjab are organising a grand reception to honour the national hero.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
