Kiran Malik criticises PM Shehbaz for taking credit of Arshad Nadeem's success at Paris Olympics

Web Desk
10:35 AM | 10 Aug, 2024
LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani actress and model Kiran Malik has criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for trying to take credit for Arshad Nadeem’s success after he won the gold medal at the Olympics.

In the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem shattered records with a throw of 92.97 meters, fulfilling the hopes of the Pakistani nation and setting a new Olympic record.

While Arshad Nadeem’s historic victory brought immense pride to the entire nation, a video of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrating the win also went viral on social media.

In the video, the Prime Minister was accompanied by his Youth Affairs Advisor, Rana Mashhood. As soon as Arshad Nadeem set the record, Rana Mashhood credited the win to Shehbaz Sharif’s vision.

As the video circulated on social media, both users and celebrities criticized the Prime Minister harshly.

Actress and model Kiran Malik took to social media to sarcastically address the Prime Minister, asking, “Did you give Arshad Nadeem the opportunity? No, sir! He achieved all of this through his own efforts. You didn’t even provide him with basic training facilities like a gym.”

Addressing Rana Mashhood, Kiran Malik further said, “Show respect to Arshad Nadeem because he has elevated the pride of the entire Pakistani nation on the global stage.”

She concluded by stating, “You and your Prime Minister are only concerned with lining your own pockets.”

10:35 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

Kiran Malik criticises PM Shehbaz for taking credit of Arshad Nadeem's success at Paris Olympics

