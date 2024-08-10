Justice Abid Aziz takes oath as acting chief justice of LHC

LAHORE – Justice Abid Aziz has taken the oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court, where Justice Shahid Karim administered the oath to Justice Abid Aziz.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Rasal Hassan Syed, and Justice Mazamil Akhtar Shabbir.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Babar Waheed, President Lahore Bar Muneer Ahmed Bhatti, and President Lahore High Court Bar Asad Manzoor Butt were also present at the event.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelam of Lahore High Court is on an overseas trip until August 25.