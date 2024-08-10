Justice Abid Aziz takes oath as acting chief justice of LHC

LAHORE – Justice Abid Aziz has taken the oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court.
The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court, where Justice Shahid Karim administered the oath to Justice Abid Aziz.
The ceremony was attended by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Rasal Hassan Syed, and Justice Mazamil Akhtar Shabbir.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Babar Waheed, President Lahore Bar Muneer Ahmed Bhatti, and President Lahore High Court Bar Asad Manzoor Butt were also present at the event.
Chief Justice Aalia Neelam of Lahore High Court is on an overseas trip until August 25.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
