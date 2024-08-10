Flour prices reduced in Punjab: check out the latest rates

LAHORE – The prices of flour have been further reduced following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin announced that a notification has been issued to lower the prices of 10 and 20-kilogram flour bags across the province.
Bilal Yasin shared that in Lahore, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been decreased by 70 rupees, bringing the new price to 1,730 rupees.
He further detailed that in Sheikhupura, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been slashed by 100 rupees, now costing 1,640 rupees. In Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, and Narowal, the price has been reduced by 80 rupees, while in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Attock, the reduction is 60 rupees.
Bilal Yasin also highlighted that in Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Nankana, and Okara, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has dropped by 50 rupees. Meanwhile, in Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Khushab, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Rahim Yar Khan, the reduction is 40 rupees.
In Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Wazirabad, and Mandi Bahauddin, the price has been cut by 30 rupees. Additionally, in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Mianwali, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by 20 rupees.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
