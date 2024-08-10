Search

Flour prices reduced in Punjab: check out the latest rates

Web Desk
11:24 AM | 10 Aug, 2024
LAHORE – The prices of flour have been further reduced following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin announced that a notification has been issued to lower the prices of 10 and 20-kilogram flour bags across the province.

Bilal Yasin shared that in Lahore, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been decreased by 70 rupees, bringing the new price to 1,730 rupees.

He further detailed that in Sheikhupura, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been slashed by 100 rupees, now costing 1,640 rupees. In Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, and Narowal, the price has been reduced by 80 rupees, while in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Attock, the reduction is 60 rupees.

Bilal Yasin also highlighted that in Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Nankana, and Okara, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has dropped by 50 rupees. Meanwhile, in Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Khushab, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Rahim Yar Khan, the reduction is 40 rupees.

In Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Wazirabad, and Mandi Bahauddin, the price has been cut by 30 rupees. Additionally, in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Mianwali, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by 20 rupees.

Business

11:24 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

01:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Over 100 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 10 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

