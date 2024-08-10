Flour prices reduced in Punjab: check out the latest rates

LAHORE – The prices of flour have been further reduced following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin announced that a notification has been issued to lower the prices of 10 and 20-kilogram flour bags across the province.

Bilal Yasin shared that in Lahore, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been decreased by 70 rupees, bringing the new price to 1,730 rupees.

He further detailed that in Sheikhupura, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been slashed by 100 rupees, now costing 1,640 rupees. In Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, and Narowal, the price has been reduced by 80 rupees, while in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Attock, the reduction is 60 rupees.

Bilal Yasin also highlighted that in Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Nankana, and Okara, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has dropped by 50 rupees. Meanwhile, in Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Khushab, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Rahim Yar Khan, the reduction is 40 rupees.

In Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Wazirabad, and Mandi Bahauddin, the price has been cut by 30 rupees. Additionally, in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Mianwali, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by 20 rupees.