ASI martyred in Charsadda shooting  

CHARSADDA – An assistant sub-inspector was martyred in a shooting incident in Charsadda.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Bahloola area within the jurisdiction of Khanmai Police Station. ASI Ismat Khan was on duty with the Special Branch Police when he was targeted by unidentified motorcyclists while heading to work from his home.

The Charsadda police and investigation teams have collected evidence from the scene and have commenced an investigation.

Meanwhile, various teams from Charsadda Police are conducting search operations to apprehend the perpetrators.