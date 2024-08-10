Search

Heavy rain brings life to standstill in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
12:57 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
RAWALPINDI – After heavy rainfall in the twin cities, the water level in Nullah Lai has started to rise again, prompting alerts for relevant authorities and local residents.

Main roads in Rawalpindi — Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Mall Road, and Saddar Bazaar—have also become mini-lakes. Business and commercial activities across the city have come to a standstill, and the traffic system is completely jammed, with traffic wardens also missing. Water has entered shops in Mochi Bazaar, Mori Bazaar, and Sadiqabad Chowk.

According to the Meteorological Department, 65 mm of rain has been recorded at Saidpur, 51 mm at Golra, and 110 mm at Peebokra. In the Kachehri area, 94 mm of rain has been recorded.

Consequently, the water level in Nullah Lai has reached 10 feet at Katarian and 9.5 feet at Gwalamandi.

Meanwhile, rainwater has entered homes in various areas of Rawalpindi. Several locations have seen water accumulate several feet deep in houses. Streets in Shale Village, Tench Bhata, and People’s Colony in Rawalpindi resemble ponds, with residents trapped inside their homes.

In the meantime, a house in the Military Colony area of Rawalpindi collapsed during the rain. Rescue teams were dispatched to the site upon receiving news of the incident. The house, located near a drain, likely collapsed due to the heavy rain. According to Rescue 1122, there were no casualties as the house was unoccupied at the time.

Additionally, all inner-city streets are now resembling ponds. After three days of continuous rain, WASA and the Cantonment Board have failed to manage the situation. Their claims of water drainage have been swept away in the flood. The Cantonment and all city streets, including underpasses, have turned into mini-lakes.

