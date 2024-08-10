Heavy rain brings life to standstill in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – After heavy rainfall in the twin cities, the water level in Nullah Lai has started to rise again, prompting alerts for relevant authorities and local residents.
Main roads in Rawalpindi — Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Mall Road, and Saddar Bazaar—have also become mini-lakes. Business and commercial activities across the city have come to a standstill, and the traffic system is completely jammed, with traffic wardens also missing. Water has entered shops in Mochi Bazaar, Mori Bazaar, and Sadiqabad Chowk.
According to the Meteorological Department, 65 mm of rain has been recorded at Saidpur, 51 mm at Golra, and 110 mm at Peebokra. In the Kachehri area, 94 mm of rain has been recorded.
Consequently, the water level in Nullah Lai has reached 10 feet at Katarian and 9.5 feet at Gwalamandi.
Meanwhile, rainwater has entered homes in various areas of Rawalpindi. Several locations have seen water accumulate several feet deep in houses. Streets in Shale Village, Tench Bhata, and People’s Colony in Rawalpindi resemble ponds, with residents trapped inside their homes.
In the meantime, a house in the Military Colony area of Rawalpindi collapsed during the rain. Rescue teams were dispatched to the site upon receiving news of the incident. The house, located near a drain, likely collapsed due to the heavy rain. According to Rescue 1122, there were no casualties as the house was unoccupied at the time.
Additionally, all inner-city streets are now resembling ponds. After three days of continuous rain, WASA and the Cantonment Board have failed to manage the situation. Their claims of water drainage have been swept away in the flood. The Cantonment and all city streets, including underpasses, have turned into mini-lakes.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.