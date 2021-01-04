Cleric beats minor boy to death for not memorising lesson
Web Desk
04:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
MULTAN – An eight-year-old boy was beaten to death by a cleric for not memorising his lesson at a seminary in Vehari District on Sunday.

According to the reports, the cleric used a wire to lash the young boy. The physicians confirmed the torture marks that lead to the boy's death.

Police took the action and held the religious teacher after receiving the complaint. A case has yet to be registered against the accused.

This is not the first time for such an incident to happen as many of the teachers found involved in torturing students.

Earlier in August 2020, two clerics in Karachi were arrested after a video showed them torturing a minor female student.

Minor girl tortured by employers in Faisalabad ... 08:11 PM | 5 Dec, 2020

FAISALABAD – A man and his wife were booked for brutally beating their 12-year-old maid within the limits of ...

