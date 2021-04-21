Ayesha Omar explains the concept of ‘Royalties To Artists’

08:07 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Ayesha Omar explains the concept of ‘Royalties To Artists’
Share

Pakistani celebrities have started a campaign demanding royalties that artists are entitled to. Several stars stood united at the forefront with the ‘royalties for artists’ campaign and the latest to join the list is Ayesha Omar.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Bulblay star shed light on the issue at hand as she posted a series of Instagram stories and explained the campaign in detail.

Explaining the working of royalties and residuals, Omar delved into details about residuals that are the amount paid to actors when their work is distributed. The following concept is quite popular in the West and the percentage paid to the artists decreases with each rerun.

"I did some research.... was very helpful All over the world, artists get residuals and royalties. It is their due right. That’s how they survive.", the 39-year-old wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Further, she wrote, "A couple of decades ago, royalties were given to Pakistani artists by PTV. Then it all changed. This movement has been started to secure the future of actors/artists/performers in their times of need. More like a pension of sorts, for their hard work and contributions and for all that comes with being in the entertainment industry."

The following campaign stems from the issue that came to light when renowned TV actress Naila Jaffery requested royalties for the re-runs of her dramas as she battled cancer.

Earlier, Mahira Khan, Yasir Hussain, Mansha Pasha, Sakina Samo, Zara Noor Abbas, Armeena Khan, Kübra Khan, Asad Siddiqui and others raised their voices.

Pakistani stars launch ‘Give Royalties To ... 04:52 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

Pakistani celebrities have started a campaign demanding royalties that artists are entitled to. Trending on Instagram, ...

More From This Category
Kubra Khan trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ ...
07:41 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Salman Khan’s new film Radhe to be released on ...
06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter ...
05:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Ali Haider all set to host show for NTV Houston
03:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Junoon goes Inquilaab! PM Imran uses Bollywood ...
05:06 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Video of Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui singing ...
03:37 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ dress during Ramadan
07:41 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr