Pak-Afghan border to remain opened for six days a week

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has directed to keep Pak-Afghan border crossing open six days a week for commuters.

The speaker issued the ruling while speaking on a Calling Attention Notice moved by Gul Dad Khan and Dr. Haider Ali Khan regarding hampering of economic as well as social activities due to closure border.

Responding to the Calling Attention, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid informed the House that over four hundred thousand people monthly crossed the border by road. He said the government will abide by Speaker’s ruling, state broadcaster reported.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shaukat Ali said that the border between both countries open seven days for trade, while it is opened for commuters for four days a week.