Pak-Afghan border to remain opened for six days a week

04:50 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pak-Afghan border to remain opened for six days a week
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has directed to keep Pak-Afghan border crossing open six days a week for commuters.

The speaker issued the ruling while speaking on a Calling Attention Notice moved by Gul Dad Khan and Dr. Haider Ali Khan regarding hampering of economic as well as social activities due to closure border.

Responding to the Calling Attention, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid informed the House that over four hundred thousand people monthly crossed the border by road. He said the government will abide by Speaker’s ruling, state broadcaster reported.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shaukat Ali said that the border between both countries open seven days for trade, while it is opened for commuters for four days a week.

More From This Category
Pakistani man’s penis chopped off by in-laws ...
06:49 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
SC takes notice of development funds issued to ...
05:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers ...
03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Lahore prayer leader butchered by wife, her ...
02:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistan approves public hanging of child sexual ...
02:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
NACTA sounds alarm over foreign-backed terror hit ...
01:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amanda Cerny voices support for protesting farmers in India
05:10 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr