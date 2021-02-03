SC takes notice of development funds issued to lawmakers

05:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
SC takes notice of development funds issued to lawmakers
Share

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday took notice of approval of development funds for members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The top court judge warned that legal proceedings would be initiated against the matter if the releasing of is found unconstitutional.

The notice came days after the prime minister gave go-ahead for issuing Rs500 million in wake of development fund to each lawmaker on January 27.

The premier issued the funds under the sustainable development goals so legislators could carry out uplift work in their constituencies.

Justice Isa, during the hearing, also summoned the attorney general to brief the court on the matter. "Is the issuance of funds by the prime minister in accordance with the Constitution and law?" he questioned.

To which, the AG sought time from the court to submit the reply.

Justice Isa remarked that the matter would be referred to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for formation of a bench to hear the case if legal proceedings are required.

PDM accuses Imran Khan of receiving funds from ... 06:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Top brass of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) calling the PTI government puppet alleged Prime ...

More From This Category
Pak-Afghan border to remain opened for six days a ...
04:50 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers ...
03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Lahore prayer leader butchered by wife, her ...
02:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistan approves public hanging of child sexual ...
02:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
NACTA sounds alarm over foreign-backed terror hit ...
01:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's Diana Baig shortlisted for ICC ...
01:03 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amanda Cerny voices support for protesting farmers in India
05:10 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr