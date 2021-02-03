Amanda Cerny voices support for protesting farmers in India

The Indian farmers' protest has created havoc on social media platforms as celebrities from all around the globe pour in, condemning the unrest, and extending their utmost support to the agitating farmer community.

After US pop singer Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg, Amanda Cerny is another star to have created a flutter by wading into months-long farmers' protest against PM Narendra Modi’s agricultural reforms.

The American vlogger, who hosts a podcast with her friend, B-town diva Jacqueline Fernandez, has taken to social media to extend her support towards the ongoing matter.

"The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers".

Questioning the Indian celebrities on their silence on the matter, the 29-year-old vlogger replied to a social media user, delving into the details about why the Indian celebs are 'too scared of the government' to be vocal on such issues, or getting involved in political dimensions:

"I know. I've spoken with many people and understand they don't want to hurt their business by speaking their mind. Careers can be ended as it's all so 'political'. But I think there is more value in self-sacrifice to allow for a voice to others that are being silenced. It can initially suck but at the end of it all, you live with a real purpose if you aim to do what's right with zero self-interest".

Indeed, social media is an incredible weapon and the uproar that is yet to be quelled, has gained so much momentum that it can be witnessed on a bigger forefront.

The fiasco is getting bigger by the day, as today India cuts internet around New Delhi due to protesting farmers' clash with the police.

In a very short span of time, Amanda has gained popularity in India by hosting a podcast with Jacqueline. In their first episode, they hosted Saif Ali Khan as the featured guest.