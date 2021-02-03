Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian farmers and Twitterati just can’t handle it
Share
NEW DELHI – After pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa has expressed respect for the agitating farmers.
The 27-year-old Lebanese-American Onlyfans star shared an image from the protests, and expressed shock over the atrocities in the Indian capital.
The former PornHub star tweeted a photo from the Indian farmers' protest in New Delhi, and stated the internet shutdown as a "human rights violation".
“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0— Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021
Moments after the tweet of the former highest-ranked adult-entertainer, netizens couldn’t handle her involvement, and the microblogging site was bombarded with tweets. The hashtag MiaKhalifa is currently trending on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions to the current trend.
Mia Khalifa: I support Farmers Protest!
*Reaction* : pic.twitter.com/mZd2Kl0va2— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 3, 2021
Johny bhaiya also join the #FarmersProtest after seeing Mia Khalifa , Rhianna , Greta Thunberg and Sunny Leone trends pic.twitter.com/mStR55cFpQ— S (@shadab___) February 3, 2021
Johnny Sins, Mia Khalifa are trending in India.... pic.twitter.com/3Fa1XLw797— Ojaswee (@OjasweeU) February 3, 2021
Bhakts after Mia Khalifa extend support to farmers:#miakhalifaِ #farmersrprotest #bhakts pic.twitter.com/PC8SeKNU1h— Nsrao (@Nsrao_) February 3, 2021
Singles coming to support #FarmersProtest after Mia Khalifa's tweet be like :
???????????????????????? @miakhalifa ???????? pic.twitter.com/5ulao5aEZS— I_Support_Farmers (@Asli_Arunima) February 3, 2021
*Mia khalifa tweeted in favor of farmer*
Meanwhile protester: pic.twitter.com/jStIecCIZX— HONESTLY SAYS ???????? (@honestly_says) February 3, 2021
First Rihanna and now Mia khalifa tweeted in support of farmers
*Frustrated Aandh bhakts :- pic.twitter.com/sogEyQ4A6h— Ankush Singh (@ankus_59) February 3, 2021
Rihanna and others are talking and fighting for farmer and their protest
*Meanwhile Mia Khalifa: pic.twitter.com/eBUlxlD2s6— Na Man RajPut❤???? (@_itzz_rajput_) February 3, 2021
After 'Rihana' ,'Mia Khalifa' & 'Sunny Leone' too supports #FarmersProtest
*Farmers: pic.twitter.com/ER4ph9autk— Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) February 3, 2021
Rare picture of Mia khalifa, Rihanna & Greta thunberg in farmar protests.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/6KcrjHmxtu— HUNTSMAN???? (@hp_mode2) February 3, 2021
Mia khalifa come in support of #FarmersProtest
Le tharki protesters : pic.twitter.com/8T5tqK9MfZ— Praveen Chaudhary (@Praveen98406164) February 3, 2021
Imagine rihanna ,Johnny sins and Mia Khalifa doing farming .... pic.twitter.com/eF2nClNC39— ꪹꪖ᭢ꪜꫀꫀꪹ???????? (@GreatRjVines) February 3, 2021
** Mia Khalifa supports #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/DgvUKAJCJ3— Rehaan ???????? (@sarcasticomega) February 3, 2021
Mia Khalifa tweets in support of #FarmersProtest
Meanwhile RW and Modi supporters:- pic.twitter.com/f5SZRMQu9e— Aditya! (@freakin_mind_) February 3, 2021
Mia Khalifa has tweeted in favour of #FarmersProtest
Fan's of Mia Khalifa from RIGHT WING:- pic.twitter.com/jp0ELJe2PH— Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) February 3, 2021
- Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian farmers and Twitterati ...04:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- A beautiful journey! Iqra Aziz pens a note for the cast-crew of Khuda ...04:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Lahore prayer leader butchered by wife, her lover: police02:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Bakhtawar shares selfie of herself driving husband to Larkana09:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021