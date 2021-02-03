Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian farmers and Twitterati just can’t handle it
Web Desk
04:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian farmers and Twitterati just can’t handle it
Share

NEW DELHI – After pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa has expressed respect for the agitating farmers.

The 27-year-old Lebanese-American Onlyfans star shared an image from the protests, and expressed shock over the atrocities in the Indian capital.

The former PornHub star tweeted a photo from the Indian farmers' protest in New Delhi, and stated the internet shutdown as a "human rights violation".

Moments after the tweet of the former highest-ranked adult-entertainer, netizens couldn’t handle her involvement, and the microblogging site was bombarded with tweets. The hashtag MiaKhalifa is currently trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions to the current trend.

