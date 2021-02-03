Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian farmers and Twitterati just can’t handle it

NEW DELHI – After pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa has expressed respect for the agitating farmers.

The 27-year-old Lebanese-American Onlyfans star shared an image from the protests, and expressed shock over the atrocities in the Indian capital.

The former PornHub star tweeted a photo from the Indian farmers' protest in New Delhi, and stated the internet shutdown as a "human rights violation".

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Moments after the tweet of the former highest-ranked adult-entertainer, netizens couldn’t handle her involvement, and the microblogging site was bombarded with tweets. The hashtag MiaKhalifa is currently trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions to the current trend.

Mia Khalifa: I support Farmers Protest! *Reaction* : pic.twitter.com/mZd2Kl0va2 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 3, 2021

Johny bhaiya also join the #FarmersProtest after seeing Mia Khalifa , Rhianna , Greta Thunberg and Sunny Leone trends pic.twitter.com/mStR55cFpQ — S (@shadab___) February 3, 2021

Johnny Sins, Mia Khalifa are trending in India.... pic.twitter.com/3Fa1XLw797 — Ojaswee (@OjasweeU) February 3, 2021

*Mia khalifa tweeted in favor of farmer* Meanwhile protester: pic.twitter.com/jStIecCIZX — HONESTLY SAYS ???????? (@honestly_says) February 3, 2021

#FarmersProtest First Rihanna and now Mia khalifa tweeted in support of farmers *Frustrated Aandh bhakts :- pic.twitter.com/sogEyQ4A6h — Ankush Singh (@ankus_59) February 3, 2021

Rihanna and others are talking and fighting for farmer and their protest *Meanwhile Mia Khalifa: pic.twitter.com/eBUlxlD2s6 — Na Man RajPut❤???? (@_itzz_rajput_) February 3, 2021

Rare picture of Mia khalifa, Rihanna & Greta thunberg in farmar protests.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/6KcrjHmxtu — HUNTSMAN???? (@hp_mode2) February 3, 2021

Mia khalifa come in support of #FarmersProtest Le tharki protesters : pic.twitter.com/8T5tqK9MfZ — Praveen Chaudhary (@Praveen98406164) February 3, 2021

Imagine rihanna ,Johnny sins and Mia Khalifa doing farming .... pic.twitter.com/eF2nClNC39 — ꪹꪖ᭢ꪜꫀꫀꪹ???????? (@GreatRjVines) February 3, 2021

Mia Khalifa tweets in support of #FarmersProtest Meanwhile RW and Modi supporters:- pic.twitter.com/f5SZRMQu9e — Aditya! (@freakin_mind_) February 3, 2021