‘Roza Rakh Kar Meri Story Dekhne Ka Kya Point Hai?’ Alizeh Shah tells critics

KARACHI – Lollywood actor Alizeh Shah once again made headlines, this time responding to her recent Instagram posts during holy month of Ramazan.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star – known for her unapologetic personality – addressed critics in a playful yet bold manner, questioning, “What’s the point of keeping a fast if you’re going to watch my story?”

The actress, who boasts millions of followers on Instagram, built a massive fanbase thanks to her strong performances in dramas. Alizeh’s latest social media posts, which featured her bold avatar, sparked mixed reactions from her followers.

While some social media users criticized her choice of outfit during sacred times, suggesting that she should consider religious sentiments, others defended her, arguing that such posts were simply part of the entertainment industry’s demands.

Some even suggested that a bold social media presence is necessary for success in the showbiz world.