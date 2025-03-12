Lahore Weather Update: Rains to bring relief to Punjab Capital this week

LAHORE – A new weather system has made its way into Lahore, offering some relief to residents of the provincial capital.

Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed that intermittent rains will continue until March 16, providing respite from the dry weather.

However, while the rain offers some relief, Lahore continues to struggle with severe air pollution. The city remains at the top of the list of the most polluted urban areas in the country. The overall air pollution level in Lahore has been recorded at 171, indicating unhealthy air quality.

As Lahoris look forward to the wet spell, authorities urge citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially those with respiratory issues.

Rains in Pakistan

As per recent updates, dry and partly cloudy weather is expected to prevail in most districts of Punjab this week. Isolated areas, particularly in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, and surrounding regions, are likely to experience light rain, wind, or a thunderstorm.

Cloudy weather conditions are expected to persist in the hill stations of Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas, with chances of light rain or light snow. For Wednesday, the forecast suggests a continuation of dry and partly cloudy weather across most of the province. However, there are predictions of rain and thunderstorms in scattered areas, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura.

As with previous days, Murree and Galliyat are expected to experience cloudy weather, with chances of light rain or light snow.