Bank statement requirement update for UAE visa from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tightened regulations for Pakistani nationals applying for visit visas for various reasons, including the begging issue.

Following the complaints made by the UAE to the Pakistani government, scrutiny of passengers travelling to the Gulf country has also been increased as several are offloaded from planes on daily basis for incomplete documentation or failing the meet the requirements of the visiting country.

One of the key requirements for Pakistanis travelling to the UAE is providing a valid bank statement to prove that they have sufficient funds for their stay in the Arab country, which is emerging as economic and tourist hub in the world.

Bank Statement Requirement for UAE Visa

Under new guidelines, Pakistanis travelling to the UAE on visit visa are required to show bank statement for last 6 months, with a minimum balance of $5,000 or approximately Rs1.4 million as of March 12 exchange rate.

The tourists from Pakistan must ensure that they have all relevant documents before travelling to the UAE in order to avoid any trouble at airport.

In case of being offloaded from the flight, the passenger can face loss in wake of deduction on return of air ticket and others.

UAE Visit Visa Processing Fee

The visa processing fee for visitors has been fixed at $69 per person, which is around Rs19,330.