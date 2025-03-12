Honda CD 70, CG 125 price update in Pakistan for March 2025

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are the top selling motorcycles in Pakistan owing to their strong performance and excellent fuel efficiency.

The 125cc bike is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance. With smooth performance and easy handling, the motorbike is reasonable choice for people due to varied road conditions in Pakistan.

It is powered by 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power which makes it fuel efficient motorbike in Pakistan where petroleum prices are hovering at record level.

The motorcycle features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle. It comes in two colour – Red, Blue and Black – in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Honda CD 70 2025 model is available in three colors: red, yellow, and a new black variant with red and white stripes. There’s also a blue option.

It is equipped 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate.

The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished mainly due to its mileage performance as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of March 2025, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan as no change has been made in its price.

Honda CD 70 2025 Model Price Update

As of March 2025, the price of Honda CD 70 stands unchanged at Rs157,900 in local market.