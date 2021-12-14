Soldier martyred in terrorist attack on check-post at Pak-Iran border
Soldier martyred in terrorist attack on check-post at Pak-Iran border
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when a security check-post came under fire along the Pakistan-Iran border in Abdoi Sector, Balochistan, the military media wing said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said a group of terrorists opened fire on the military check-post and Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Nushki, was martyred fighting valiantly during the heavy exchange of fire.

ISPR also confirmed that the Pakistan Army inflicted losses on the militants, who managed to escape from the area.

“Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the statement cited.

Incidents of attacks on security forces have surged as three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during two separate terrorist activities last month in different areas of Balochistan.

Security forces also conducted an operation in the Hoshab area of the province based on the intelligence about the presence of "externally supported terrorists" in the surroundings of Turbat.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen its resolve.

