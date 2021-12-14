Pakistan Army Chief praises Rangers, Sindh Police for regional peace

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps and hailed efforts of all stakeholders in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan, the military media wing said Monday.

A news release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the Pakistani top commander was briefed on operational matters of the formation and security situation in the province especially provincial capital Karachi. He was received by Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on arrival at Karachi Corps Headquarters.

General Bajwa also gets briefing on the formation’s support to civil administration in the implementation of KTP including FWO, NLC, and NDMA’s efforts for improvement in existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities.

COAS expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Corps and measures in place for ensuring internal security and also hailed services and sacrifices of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order resulting in a significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities.

It added that COAS also visited Sindh Police headquarters and laid a floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument. He commended the pivotal role of the provincial police in ensuring improvement in the security situation in the province.

Army Chief also interacted with families of the martyrs and thanked them for their sacrifices. He also assured them of all-out support of the Pakistan Army.