COAS Bajwa lauds Armoured Corps’ professionalism, training standards during Nowshehra visit

Commanders must stay focused to professional training at all levels, COAS said
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
COAS Bajwa lauds Armoured Corps’ professionalism, training standards during Nowshehra visit
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Armoured Corps Regimental Centre in Nowshehra, the military media wing said Thursday.

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated Chief of Army Staff pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Armoured Corps and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for martyrs.

Gen. Bajwa also commended the Armoured Corps for being the decisive arm in the battlefield for displaying the highest standards of professional excellence and commendable performance during various operations.

Commanders at all levels must stay focused on professional training of all ranks, COAS remarked while emphasizing that “Being a technology extensive component of Army, staying abreast with latest developments is imperative for Armoured Corps”.

Pakistan Army Chief visits Heavy Industries ... 09:54 AM | 10 Nov, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), the military ...

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, conferred Distinguished Service Medals to forty-seven eminent Scientists and Engineers of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) for their commendable services during an Investiture Ceremony.

More From This Category
Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest single-day ...
09:28 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Top political leadership, PCB chief put support ...
07:36 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Tourism adds to pressures on snow leopards in ...
01:12 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Afghanistan's state-run airline begins flights ...
12:14 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Pakistan raises concerns after India sends ...
10:36 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
OIC special envoy visits Azad Kashmir
05:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
04:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr