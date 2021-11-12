FBR website remains non-functional after 'cyber-attack'
FBR website remains non-functional after 'cyber-attack'
ISLAMABAD – The server of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stopped working after reportedly being hit by a cyberattack, local media said Friday.

The main website of Pakistan’s premium tax collection body turned down while efforts were underway to fix the problem.

Reports said taxpayers also faced troubles in filing their taxes in wake of disruption in online services. Meanwhile, the federal agency has made available another link for the visitors.

The main website was showing an 'invalid' error on the search engine. This is not the first time that the website of the Federal Board of Revenue has crashed. Earlier on September 30, the tax collection software of FBR was crashed as taxpayers tried to file tax returns on the last day.

Recently, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told the National Assembly that on average the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) portals were subjected to 71,000 cyber-attacks every month.

Tarin revealed that this volume increased sharply as tools and methods available with the hackers are more powerful.

FBR faces 'cyberterrorism' on Independence Day 04:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The official website of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBE) has been hacked by unknown ...

Meanwhile, the officials had been authorized to procure cyber and information security-related hardware, software to avoid future attacks.

