Pakistan team to fly directly to Bangladesh tonight for upcoming T20I, Test series

DUBAI – After losing the semifinal by five wickets, the Pakistan cricket team is set to travel to Dhaka from the UAE directly for the upcoming T20 and Test series.

Men in Green are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 matches in the South Asian country. The T20 fixtures are to be played on November 19, 20, and 22, followed by a Test series that starts with the opening Test from November 26 and the second Test from December 4.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the T20 World Cup Semi-final cited that skipper Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik will join the squad on November 16.

Pakistan has retained the squad for the upcoming series except for senior player Mohammad Hafeez who requested to be left out, allowing opportunities for young players to participate.

Reports said Iftikhar Ahmed will likely be placed at the middle-order that also includes Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah. Test players Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Abdullah Shafiq, and Saud Shakil will also join the team at a later stage, per reports.

T20I squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir