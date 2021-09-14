Pakistan cricket team to tour Bangladesh after T20 World Cup

LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team is set to visit Bangladesh after five years, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The national side’s tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Men in Green will play three T20Is and two ICC World Test Championship matches after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, a statement of PCB cited.

More details ➡️ https://t.co/IlYM6e9upl#BANvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 14, 2021

The limited over matches will be played at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 19, 20, and 22 November while the two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 26-30 November.

This match will see the two sides face-off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs. The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start on 4 December.

Team Green is ranked second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with one win in two matches, while The Tigers are yet to kick off their campaign.

Meanwhile, Men in Green immaculate record in Tests against the host team with 10 wins from 11 matches besides enjoying an impressive record in the T20Is against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 12 matches.

Schedule

19 Nov – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

20 Nov – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

22 Nov – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

26-30 Nov – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

4-8 Dec – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka