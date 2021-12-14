Education ministers meet today to discuss schools winter vacations

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has called a meeting of all provincial education ministers today to discuss the winter vacation in educational institutions in Pakistan.

Reports in local media said the education ministers' huddle will discuss a proposal to shift the winter vacations to January and the implementation of a political map in educational institutions on Tuesday (today).

The officials reportedly wanted to push the winter break till January to complete the ongoing vaccination drives while the final decision will be taken in the 34th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

Earlier, Sindh and Balochistan governments have already announced winter vacations in educational institutions.

Schools and colleges in the southeastern region will remain closed from December 20 to January 1 while the Balochistan government announced winter vacations from December 15 keeping in light of the cold wave in the southwestern region.

In another development, ministers will also discuss full enforcement of political map in provincial educational setup while educational institutions have already been teaching the new political map of the South Asian country.

The incumbent authorities last year introduced a new political map, essentially asserting its longstanding position on Kashmir.

PM Imran earlier pointed out that it would now be the official map after being approved by the federal cabinet and would be the one used in educational institutions.