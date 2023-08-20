Law ministry responds to President Alvi’s shocking revelation about Army acts bills

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Law and Justice expressed concern over President Dr Arif Alvi's tweets, a day after the contentious Army act bills turned into laws.

In shocking turn of events, President Alvi took to Twitter, now X, and said he did not sign the bills amending the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act into law as the Supreme Commander of forces disagreed with these laws.

Alvi alleged that his staff undermined his will and command, while he apologised to the people who will be affected by the legislation.

Soon after President's revelations, Ministry of Law responds to the development. In a statement, it said Constitution's Article 75 allows assent or parliament referral for bills, not a third option. President's delayed assent without observations criticized as unconstitutional, and said President urged to take responsibility for actions.

Ministry further maintained that President purposely delayed the assent. Returning the bills without any observations or assent is not provided for in the Constitution. Such a course of action is against the letter and spirit of the constitution, it further added.

It said If President Alvi had any observations, he could have returned the bills with his observations like he did in the recent and distant past.

More to follow...