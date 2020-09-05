PM Imran reaches Karachi
01:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has reached Karachi for a day-long visit to make an important announcement regarding Karachi Transformation Plan.
According to a press release of PM office media wing, during his stay, the prime minister would also hold meetings with Governor, Chief Minister of Sindh, members of the provincial assembly and businesses personalities.
A briefing over the recent situation in Karachi would also be given to the prime minister.
In his media briefing, the prime minister would make important announcement regarding Karachi Transformation Plan.
