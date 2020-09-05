PM Imran reaches Karachi
Web Desk
01:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Karachi
Share

KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has reached Karachi for a day-long visit to make an important announcement regarding Karachi Transformation Plan.

According to a press release of PM office media wing, during his stay, the prime minister would also hold meetings with Governor, Chief Minister of Sindh, members of the provincial assembly and businesses personalities.

A briefing over the recent situation in Karachi would also be given to the prime minister.

In his media briefing, the prime minister would make important announcement regarding Karachi Transformation Plan.

More From This Category
Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with ...
05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
ISPR releases special song on Defence and ...
04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development ...
04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Protest in Karachi over French satirical weekly
02:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
50% quota granted for Islamabad domicile holders ...
02:07 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Karachi
01:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get married right now
04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr