Jaafar Jackson is amazed by Pakistani hospitality during visit

11:55 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
Jaafar Jackson, nephew of the king of pop Micheal Jackson is currently visiting Pakistan and is amazed by the warm reception from the locals.

Posing in front of the Pakistan Monument in the nation’s capital Islamabad, the 23-year-old wrote, “First day in Pakistan. Been looking forward to this trip and experiencing the different cities.”

The singer also plans to visit some universities, though he did not name any in particular. “Looking forward to meeting the students at a few of the universities I’ll be visiting,” he said.

Jaafar also posted a picture with him posing in front of the iconic Faisal Mosque and said, “Really enjoyed my time in Islamabad and now enjoying Lahore.”

The son of Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson who was a part of the Jackson 5, Jaafar is a rising American singer and musician.

His debut single Got Me Singing raked around 5.29 million views on his VEVO channel.

