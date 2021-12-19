Is this Indian singer going to perform in Pakistan?

Indian singer AP Dhillon denied reports of upcoming concerts in Pakistan after rumours of him performing in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi started doing rounds on the social media.

Dhillon remained a top trend on Pakistan Twitter over the weekend due to screenshots from one Instagram handle with the name Junaid Ali Akbar claiming that they are in talks with the government to arrange the concert.

WHAAAAAATTTTT, IS AP DHILLON COMING TO PAKISTAN??????! pic.twitter.com/NBoizrTVhI — Imaan Jan (@ImaanJan04) December 16, 2021

Dhillon took to his own Instagram story late on Saturday to negate the reports.

“We have been made aware that there are scammers announcing shows/concerts in countries other than India and the United Kingdom… There have been no additional countries that have been confirmed for concerts by anyone on our team,” he said.