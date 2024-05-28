Search

Has Pakistani govt removed PTA Taxes on mobile phones?

Web Desk
02:12 PM | 28 May, 2024
Has Pakistani govt removed PTA Taxes on mobile phones?
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government introduced Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) to register and block non-compliant devices on mobile phone networks.

Unverified posts on social media claimed that the incumbent government has removed PTA taxes on imported devices, and that people can bring mobile phones from abroad without paying any taxes.

Amid the rumours, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarified that no official decision has been made to remove taxes on imported mobile phones in Pakistan.

In a statement, PTA said only overseas Pakistanis will be exempt from these taxes. Additionally, non-PTA mobile users can temporarily register their devices by restarting them with a SIM card inserted.

It was a temporary measure and does not indicate a wider removal of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes on devices registration.

PTA explained that its role is to verify the technical standards of mobile devices for registration through the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) after FBR taxes are paid. The responsibility for implementing and collecting these taxes falls on the FBR, not the PTA.

PTA also urged people to rely on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing unverified information. 

